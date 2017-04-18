× Hartford’s Wish School to reopen Wednesday after asbestos removal completed

HARTFORD — The Wish School in Hartford re-opens Wednesday after construction debris in the building tested positive for asbestos.

The State Department Of Health gave the school final clearance Tuesday after conducting additional air quality tests and everything checked out fine.

According to Hartford school officials, over the school’s spring break, contractors were in the school to remove old lockers when some insulation was exposed. In response to the discovery, contractors from Eagle Environment and officials from the state Department of Public health developed a removal plan.

Students were out of school Monday and Tuesday.

Two additional days of class will be added to the school’s calendar to make up for the missed days.