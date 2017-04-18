× Lawyers plan to present new evidence in Skakel case

GREENWICH — Lawyers for Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel said a golf club recovered miles away from crime scene could be a serious development in the case.

Michael Skakel was convicted of bludgeoning his neighbor Martha Moxley to death in 1975 when the two were both 15 years old.

Skakel’s lawyer said a golf club handle allegedly recovered just miles from the crime scene and handed over to police in 1999 could clear his client’s name.

“If there is a golf club handle with the Skakel name on it or a golf club that fits the description with the Skakel name on it– that a very very serious development,” said Stephan Seeger, Skakel’s lawyer.

Skakel was convicted in 2002 and sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. He was released in 2013 after a judge ruled that he had not received adequate legal representation.

Last December, the Connecticut Supreme Court reinstated Skakel’s conviction. Skakel is out of prison for the time being and has always maintained his innocence.