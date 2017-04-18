Mosquito control program kicks off in Milford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- The mosquito population is on the rise, thanks to a mild winter which might bite Connecticut by summer.

“Because of the mild winter we had, wet weather we’ve seen, and probably coming, we’re probably going to see more mosquitoes,” said Deepa Joseph, Health Director for the City of Milford.

So, Milford is getting a jump start on the season, according to Mayor Ben Blake.

“We go to catch basins in neighborhoods to find pools of water, we treat those areas, and address those neighborhoods," said Blake.

Looking to get rid of larvae, this little cup alone could produce hundreds of biting bugs in the coming months. Organic larvacide put down in city parks and areas, will hopefully reduce breeding sites before they reach adult age.

While from year-to-year, there may be some variables that change, like how early the season starts. Experts said that when it comes to prevention, everything old, is new again.

You have to remember the three D’s : drain, dress, and defend.

"Drain, draining their containers on their property, any stagnant water," said Joseph. "Dressing appropriately in light colored clothing, and making sure your’re using repellent to defend”

Clothing is checked off, thanks to parent Cori Stevens.

“I like to put my kids in long sleeves, bug spray, on any skin that’s exposed," said Stevens.