Mostly sunny and seasonable on Tuesday with a high near 60

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ll keep the nice weather around for today, although don’t expect it to be nearly as warm as previous days. Highs will top out in the 60s with abundant sunshine today.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday with April showers Thursday and Friday. There will be a tricky warm front nearby later this week. We could very easily see parts of southern Connecticut climb into the 70s while northern and eastern Connecticut stays in the 50s, a full 20 degrees cooler. This is a very typical spring forecasting dilemma at this time of year and certainly keeps our jobs interesting!

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 60s.

Tonight: Clouds filtering in by dawn. Lows: 35-42.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the chance for late day showers. High: Upper 50s.

Thursday: Chance for some morning showers, then mostly cloudy, warmer. Highs: 60s.

Friday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: upper 50’s to near 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: low 60s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.