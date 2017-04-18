× New Haven teacher arrested on charges of having sex with a student

NEW HAVEN — A high school drama teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, accused of having sex with a student.

According to a letter from New Haven Public Schools, Jennifer Frechette is accused of inappropriate conduct with a student at Wilbur Cross High School.

The district says the alleged incident happened at the school. The incident was reported in January and Frechette was immediately placed on leave.

Frechette is on paid administrative leave, but the head of New Haven schools is recommending she be fired.

Counseling and staff support is being offered to students who may be affected.