× New Haven woman killed in Guilford crash Tuesday morning

GUILFORD — A New Haven woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Guilford just after midnight Tuesday morning.

Connecticut State Police said that Kelly Reynolds, 38, was headed south on I-95 near exit 57 early Tuesday morning when her 2009 Hyundai Sonata drifted off the road and into the shoulder, hitting a guide rail and a sign before crashing into several trees.

State police said the trees caused “heavy catastrophic” damage and that Reynolds suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said the crash remains under investigation and that anyone who witnessed the incident call police at 860-399-2100.