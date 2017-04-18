Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Rizzi is 2 months old and she is a feist mix, which is a medium size dog.

She weighs under 7 pounds right now and she had been fostered with two adults and two teens with her brother.

She briefly met a resident cat and resident dog, and she was respectful and well-behaved both times!

She is very friendly and affectionate, and also vocal. She loves any type of toy!

She is working on pee pad training, so will need to fully learn to be housebroken.

She has learned to sit and will fetch her toys so you can throw them again!

She is very gentle and loves being held.

She will need a lot of exercise and people time because she’s still just a baby!

For more information on Scotty or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.