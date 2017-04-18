Attention Comcast/Xfinity Customers: FOX61 is moving from #1006 to #1061. Click here for more.

2 killed in plane crash near Skylark Airport in East Windsor

Posted 7:05 PM, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 08:33PM, April 18, 2017

EAST WINDSOR — Two people were killed in a plane crash near Skylark Airport Tuesday evening.

Fire officials from Broad Brook confirmed the deaths.

The airport is located on Wells Road in East Windsor and typically handles small, private aircraft. The call came in shortly before 7 p.m.

Lifestar medical helicopters were called to the scene but later canceled. The FAA and the NTSB will be sending personnel to investigate the incident.

