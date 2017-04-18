× 2 killed in plane crash near Skylark Airport in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR — Two people were killed in a plane crash near Skylark Airport Tuesday evening.

Fire officials from Broad Brook confirmed the deaths.

The airport is located on Wells Road in East Windsor and typically handles small, private aircraft. The call came in shortly before 7 p.m.

Lifestar medical helicopters were called to the scene but later canceled. The FAA and the NTSB will be sending personnel to investigate the incident.

Check back for further details as they develop.