Police investigating after video of women fighting in Bristol park goes viral

WARNING: Video contains offensive language.

BRISTOL — Police are investigating after several videos of a fight between a group of women in a Bristol city park went viral.

Police said the fight happened Monday evening around 6:45 p.m.

One video, shot by Malakai Powell, was uploaded Monday. It shows several minutes of skate boarding in Rockwell Park, near Muzzy Field. About 1 1/2 minutes in, the shot switches to a group of women arguing as they stand around a Buick Lacrosse. About three minutes into the video, a fight breaks out between a half dozen women. One woman had her blouse pulled off, and others pulled at the clothing of another woman.

A number of people, most of whom appeared to be in their teens, were recording the fight on video cameras. Several other videos of the fight were uploaded to social media sites.

Eventually the fight ends and one of the participants drives off in the Buick.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 860-584-3000.