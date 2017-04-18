QU student helping brew the perfect cup of tea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- A Quinnipiac University student's love of the perfect cup of tea and technology could be the perfect ingredients for a new app.

The President and CEO of Fairfield based Bigelow Tea spoke to students at Quinnipiac University's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Tuesday morning largely because of the new app.

"Tea is a very emotional product and technology is so part of everybody's life," said Cindi Bigelow. "And to see the two of them come together was, it's very cool."

An app, called Time 4 Tea, developed by a Fulbright Scholar at Quinnipiac, has been in brewing since last fall.

"I really like drinking tea," said Tamara Leskovar, from Slovenia. "And, I do know that steeping time is kind of important because otherwise your tea can get bitter."

So, to set the proper steeping time, you scan the QR code on the tea.

"And the application recognizes the tea you are drinking and it gives you an option how strong or light should your tea be," Leskovar said.

One of the cool features of the app is that there are things for you to do while you're waiting for your tea to steep to your liking.

You can play games, or learn fun facts about the particular tea you are about to consume, including some of the interesting health benefits of the product.

And when your tea is ready, the app features an alarm that sounds the like a tea kettle whistle.

Cindi Bigelow said she loves the concept, but said it's far too early to determine whether there will be a partnership with the student on the app.