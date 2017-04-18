× Redding high school rallies for 6 injured in car crash

REDDING — Students at a Redding high school are rallying for four classmates who remain hospitalized after they lost control of their car and crashed it over the weekend. Two students from nearby high schools were also injured in the crash.

Students at Joel Barlow High School in Redding kicked off a card campaign Monday, after a weekend spent worrying about the six teenagers seriously injured in the single-car crash Friday evening. All six students remain hospitalized with serious to critical injuries, according to police.

Police said the six teens were in a black Jeep Liberty traveling northeast on Route 107 in the area of Umpawaug Road at around 5:45 p.m. Friday when the driver lost control of the jeep, veered across the road and hit a tree. The Jeep then caught fire, according to police.

The CT Post said that Ryan Capozziello, 18, and Thomas Bull, 18, both of Fairfield and Allison Loder, 17, and Ryan Gombos, 16, of Easton; and Janelle Pompea, 16, and Grant Ciccarello, 16, of Redding, remained hospitalized Monday.

Many details of the crash are still under investigation, according to police, who said investigating crashes like this can take months. Police ask that anybody with information regarding the crash call them at (203) 938-3400.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.