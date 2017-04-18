× Two fire victims rescued by neighbor in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — A neighbor rescued a 10-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man from a home where a fire broke out early Tuesday morning on Saunders Street in East Hartford.

East Hartford Assistant Fire Chief William Perez said firefighters got a call from a neighbor a few minutes after midnight.

He said they saw smoke and some fire coming out of the house when firefighters arrived. Fire was coming out of the second and third floor of the two-family home.

Susan Campbell, a neighbor, said she grabbed her phone and called 911 and I told them the house was on fire. She said she ran to the front of the house and I heard kids screaming in the front bedroom.

“I ran up there and I said ‘come out’ through the window and I pulled up the window,” she said. “The younger boy was there and I said ‘come here, come out the window.’ He screamed and I pulled him out and then I heard another voice so I looked in there and I couldn’t reach the person.”

“They were too far away,” she said. “He was saying ‘I can’t see anything, I can’t see anything.’ So I put my head in but I couldn’t breathe, so I used my cell phone light because I still had it and I said ‘look at the light’ and reached out my hand and he reached far enough that I could pull him to the window and then pulled him out.”

“We got everybody self-evacuated and two children, a 19-year-old male and a 10-year-old boy, were transported to Hartford hospital and Children’s Hospital for smoke inhalation,” Perez said.

“We also had a firefighter transported to Saint Francis Hospital for heat exhaustion,” he said. “All three patients are stable but were transported by advanced life-support just in case.”

It took us about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

“These houses are older houses,” said Perez “They’re called balloon frame construction because they’re built without fire stop in the 60s in the 50s, so older homes are difficult and when the fire gets in the wall, we find ourselves chasing the fire. But for right now, I think we got a good handle on it.”

” It became a second alarm fire so we called in additional resources. We also called in Hartford to the scene to help us out, and the town of Manchester is covering the town,” he said. “We’re still looking for hotspots. Once we do that, deem it to be safe, the fire marshal goes in and does their investigation but we haven’t even gotten there yet.”

Perez believed the mother of the 10-year old and 19-year -old was at work at the time of the fire.