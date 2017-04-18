× United CEO says no one will be fired for dragging incident

NEW YORK — United Airlines executives said it’s too soon to know if last week’s dragging of a man off a plane is hurting ticket sales.

The chief executive said no one will be fired over the incident.

CEO Oscar Munoz and other executives apologized again on Tuesday before discussing the airline’s latest financial results with analysts and reporters.

Munoz said he takes full responsibility “for making this right” after the April 9 incident aboard a United Express plane in Chicago. He said the airline will have more to said later this month after it finishes a review of its policies on overbooked flights.