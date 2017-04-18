× Vernon PTO president stole money from children’s book fair: Police

VERNON — The president of a school’s PTO was arrested on charges of embezzlement Tuesday.

Tammy Szrejna, 43, of Vernon, was charged with one count of larceny in the third degree. Police said Szrejna was the president of the Skinner Road School Parent Teacher Organization and not an employee of the school system. They said she allegedly embezzled $2,416.34 from a book fair.

Police said school officials learned from the book fair vendor that an outstanding bill from the book fair had not been paid. Administrators contacted police who launched an investigation.

Police said the stolen funds belonged to the PTO and that Szrejna is solely responsible for the theft and no further arrests are expected.

Szrejna posted a $15,000 bond and is scheduled in court on May 2.