Camp Week Day 3: Factors to consider when booking summer programs for kids

HARTFORD -- Now is the time to book summer camp for your son and daughter but there's no doubt about it, it can be an overwhelming process.

What factors should a parent consider when booking programs for their children? Tony Gronski of Camp Woodstock and Paul Chayka from Robotics and Beyond visited FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to offer some practical tips.

They suggest considering a child's personality. Does he thrive in a structured environment or a looser atmosphere, filled with choices? They also answer the question: when is a child ready for sleepaway camp?

Cost is also a concern. Many camps offer "camperships".

Also, check out this new assistance program - the ALICE Enrichment Fund - from the United Way of Western Connecticut.

Currently enrolled, active Care 4 Kids families are eligible to request subsidy for summer care. Also, 2-1-1 Childcare can provide referrals to summer camps that offer scholarships or charge parents according to their income.