Clouds will roll in as the day goes on, chance for evening showers

It will be another fairly quiet day today, but you may notice the clouds rolling in as the day goes on. Temperatures will be stuck in the 50s all day, with a gusty breeze around 10-30 mph. There’s even the chance for a few showers during the evening, and that shower chance continues into the overnight hours tonight.

On Thursday most of the shower activity will be during the morning. The afternoon looks mostly cloudy but mostly dry.

Another round of showers is likely on Friday with overcast skies.

Overall we are not expecting a lot of rain. We will get less than a half an inch statewide.

The weekend looks drier and brighter with highs in the 60s Saturday and 50s Sunday.

There are some indications for a coastal storm early/mid next week. While we’re watching the Sunday – Wednesday timeframe, we still have low-confidence in the timing of placement of this potential rain storm.

Forecast Details:

Today: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Chance for a late day shower. But rain is more likely at night. High: Low-mid 50s.

Thursday: Chance for some morning showers, then mostly cloudy, warmer. Highs: 60s.

Friday: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. High: upper 50’s to near 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High:low-mid 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Chance for showers late. High: Mid 50s.

