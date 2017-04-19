× Coast Guard academy unwittingly polluted river for 20 years

NEW LONDON — The Coast Guard academy in New London accidentally leaked thousands of gallons of polluted wastewater into a nearby river for the past 20 years. The academy, which trains cadets in enforcing environmental laws on the nation’s waterways alongside other missions, has pledged to fix the problem as soon as possible.

The Day reports that a defective utility line at the academy had been dumping waste into the river at an estimated rate of 100-130 gallons per day. The problem was believed to have been caused a contractor mistakenly connecting a wastewater discharge line to a storm drain, which empties water directly into the nearby river.

David Santos, a spokesman for the academy, said they have begun designing a repair plan. The work will cost an estimated $80,000 to $100,000.