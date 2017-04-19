Community fights back against medicaid cuts 

HARTFORD — Community leaders, health care providers and Hartford legislators, spoke out at Community Health Services Wednesday over proposed cuts to the state’s medicaid program.

The Citizens Action Group claims over 9,000 families could lose health care coverage if the governor’s budget proposal is approved.

The group also said that studies show if parents lose their coverage, kids also lose coverage because of confusion over the new rules.

According to the group, 55 percent of Hartford residents use medicaid services, including over 14,000 parents on HUSKY.