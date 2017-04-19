Attention Comcast/Xfinity Customers: FOX61 is moving from #1006 to #1061. Click here for more.

Family, friends of Aaron Hernandez suspect foul play led to his death

Posted 11:27 PM, April 19, 2017, by and , Updated at 01:02AM, April 20, 2017

BRISTOL -- For the first time, family of Aaron Hernandez speak out following the news of him committing suicide in prison Wednesday morning.

FOX61 spoke with family and friends who are not only grieving, but claim  Aaron did not commit suicide and believe there was foul play involved in his death.

They said the family is now seeking a second separate autopsy for a man who they saw as more than just a superstar football player, but as a man who was a role model, a humble human being, and a good dad.

The family said that the suicide especially, does not make sense since Hernandez was just acquitted in the separate double murder charges less than a week ago.

