Family members identify man killed in East Windsor plane crash

On Tuesday, around 6:45 p.m., first responders responded to a call of plane crash on Wells Road in East Windsor.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft crashed in the woods shortly after taking off from a privately owned airport. Fire officials from Broad Brook confirmed that two people died in the crash.

Police said witnesses described that the plane looked like it stalled before it went down. Lifestar medical helicopters were called to the scene but were later canceled.

This incident is still under investigation.