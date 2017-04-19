Huskies’ Geno Auriemma coached Hernandez in basketball as a teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Aaron Hernandez not only played football, he also set foot on the basketball court. In fact, he was on an AAU team coached by UConn Huskies' Head Coach Geno Auriemma.

Geno was asked about coaching Aaron around the time Hernandez he was arrested in June of 2013.

"Anytime you see, anytime you see anyone that you know, said Auriemma, "That, any kind of relationship you go through, you know, the situation he's in right now, you can't help but be shocked about it."

"But again, you know, Aaron who was 16, 17 and Aaron who is 24, are completely different people as anyone else would be," added Auriemma.

