New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski crashes White House press briefing

WASHINGTON -- Classic Gronk!

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski crashed the daily White House press briefing Wednesday.

"Sean, need some help?" he asked Press Secretary Sean Spicer, poking his head into the press room, prompting laughter from the journalists.

"I think I got this," Spicer replied.

"You sure?" Gronkowski pressed.

"Maybe," Spicer joked.

After Gronkowski left the room, Spicer -- who is a Patriots fan -- laughed for a moment before regaining his composure.

"Alright, that was cool," Spicer said. "How do you follow that?"

Gronk, known as a fun-loving party boy, was placed on injured reserve in December after suffering an injury and needing back surgery.

Members of the Pats visited the White House Wednesday to celebrate their Super Bowl win with President Trump. 34 members of the team were spotted there.

Trump has repeatedly spoken and tweeted his fandom of the Patriots and his friendship with quarterback Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft.

Several members of the team said they will not attend the ceremony because of President Trump. Chris Long, Alan Branch, Legarrette Blount, Martellus Bennet, Dont’a Hightower and Devin McCourty said they aren’t making the trip to Washington, D.C.

Brady announced Wednesday he would not be attending due to personal "family matters."