President Trump to give commencement address at Coast Guard Academy in New London

NEW LONDON — President Donald Trump will give commencement address at the US Coast Guard Academy on May 17, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday.

Last year, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson touted the modernization of the Coast Guard fleet in a speech before graduating cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

In 2015, President Obama spoke to graduates about climate change. He talked about the need for military services to prepare for the impact of climate change and to work to reduce carbon emissions.

The Coast Guard Academy is in New London, Connecticut.