Recreational pot bill could be revived, lawmakers say

HARTFORD — Recreational marijuana seems to have been dropped in the state legislature but some said the bill could be resurrected.

The legalization bills failed to win approval in committee earlier this month and Governor Dan Malloy has expressed his opposition to the plan.

According to the Courant, the senate’s top Democrat Martin Looney, said it could be revived during crunch time for budget negotiations. Legalization of marijuana could make a big difference in the states $1.7 billion budget, according to the Courant.

It’s also legal in Maine and Massachusetts which may pose challenges for enforcement in the region.

In March, lawmakers heard testimony on whether to legalize marijuana in the state.