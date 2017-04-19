Report: Tom Brady not accompanying Patriots to White House due to ‘personal family matters’

WASHINGTON — Quarterback Tom Brady is not accompanying his team on their visit to the White House Wednesday afternoon due to “personal family matters,” according to ESPN reporter Mike Reiss.

Reiss published a statement, attributed to Brady, which said: “In light of some recent developments I am unable to attend today’s ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters.”

Tom Brady is not attending White House ceremony today due to "personal family matters." His statement: pic.twitter.com/OIidVZX3VV — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 19, 2017

Reiss points out that Brady’s mother attended only one game this season, the Super Bowl, due to an ongoing illness. She is currently in Boston, he said.

The New England Patriots learned of former tight end Aaron Hernandez’s suicide as they prepared to go to the White House to celebrate their fifth Super Bowl title.

Guards found the 27-year-old Hernandez hanging from a bedsheet in his cell Wednesday morning at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction.

“We are aware of the reports but I don’t anticipate that we will be commenting today,” said Patriots spokesman Stacey James.

Hernandez played three seasons for the team before he was arrested and charged with murder in the 2013 shooting of Odin Lloyd, who was dating his fiancee’s sister. Hernandez was acquitted just days ago of the 2012 shootings of two other men in Boston.

The rest of the Patriots will still attend the ceremony honoring the team for its Super Bowl win, despite Hernandez’s suicide.

Most of the team will get together at the White House Wednesday to celebrate its Super Bowl win with President Donald Trump.

Trump has repeatedly spoken and tweeted his fandom of the Patriots and his friendship with quarterback Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Several members of the team will not attend the ceremony because of the man whose hand they would be shaking.

Chris Long, Alan Branch, Legarrette Blount, Martellus Bennet, Dont’a Hightower and Devin McCourty said they aren’t making the trip to Washington, D.C.

Two years ago when the team met with then-President Barack Obama at the White House to celebrate the Super Bowl 49 win, Tom Brady didn’t attend.