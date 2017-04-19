Aaron Hernandez found dead in jail cell: Click here for continuing coverage
Serena Williams announces that she’s pregnant, then deletes the post

Posted 1:21 PM, April 19, 2017, by , Updated at 02:01PM, April 19, 2017

Tennis great Serena Williams posted on social media that she was pregnant but later deleted the post.

Sports Illustrated reported that Williams, who recently got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, made the announcement on the Snapchat.

The picture shows Williams in a yellow swimsuit with the caption “20 weeks.”

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam titles. Her latest was a victory in the Australian Open in January. Williams also runs the The Serena Williams Fund which works to create equity through education and assisting victims of senseless violence. She also has a fashion line sold through the Home Shopping Network.

