Serena Williams announces that she’s pregnant, then deletes the post

Tennis great Serena Williams posted on social media that she was pregnant but later deleted the post.

Sports Illustrated reported that Williams, who recently got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, made the announcement on the Snapchat.

The picture shows Williams in a yellow swimsuit with the caption “20 weeks.”

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam titles. Her latest was a victory in the Australian Open in January. Williams also runs the The Serena Williams Fund which works to create equity through education and assisting victims of senseless violence. She also has a fashion line sold through the Home Shopping Network.