Sources: Unions prepare for possible layoffs announcement this week

HARTFORD — State Employee Union Sources have told FOX61 that state employee layoffs could happen by the end of the fiscal year on June 30 in order to keep the state budget in line.

If this does take place, it is mandatory that employees be given a six weeks notice, meaning the notice could come at any time now.

Union sources said that talks with the state continue and they have not broken down.

Back in February, Gov. Malloy unveiled a $20 billion budget plan for the next fiscal year that includes roughly $200 million in new revenue, assumes $700 million in labor cost savings from state employees and, shifts more than $400 million in teacher pension costs to cities and towns.

Governor Malloy’s office had no comment.