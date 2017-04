× Sports world reacts to the death of Aaron Hernandez

HARTFORD — Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was dead in his prison cell on Wednesday morning, where he was serving a life sentence for 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, just days after being acquitted in a separate double murder case in Boston.

After the news broke on Hernandez’s death, current and former NFL players and others from the sports world shared their reactions on Twitter.

Serving a life sentence for murder, Aaron Hernandez has hanged himself, per Mass Dept of Corrections. pic.twitter.com/NmnwMkt2kK — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) April 19, 2017

Complicated thoughts on Hernandez. Suicide is a difficult end, yet he was the architect of his own house. Thinking of his daughter today. — Jane McManus (@janesports) April 19, 2017

Asked by CNBC days ago for one word to associate with Aaron Hernandez, Bill Belichick said, "tragedy." From beginning to end, a tragedy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2017

Aaron Hernandez had it all and wound up dead in a prison cell. I feel bad for his daughter. — Erika (@emesola) April 19, 2017

I thought he was about to appeal his case. Wow🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/XFm6DzGzC6 — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) April 19, 2017

Adversity should never beat you… have a blessed day — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) April 19, 2017