Tracking overnight showers; cloudy, mostly dry Thursday with temps in the 60s

It will be a wet night tonight, as showers trickle down through the night.

We will dry out and warm up on Thursday before another round of rain heads our way Friday. Overall, we are not expecting a lot of rain. We will get less than a half an inch statewide.

The weekend looks drier and brighter with highs in the 60s Saturday and 50s Sunday.

There are some indications for a coastal storm early/mid next week. While we’re watching the Sunday – Wednesday time frame, we still have low-confidence in the timing of placement of this potential rain storm.

Today: Chance of rain showers overnight. Low: 40s

Thursday: Chance for some morning showers, then mostly cloudy, warmer. Highs: 60s.

Friday: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. High: upper 50’s to near 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High:low-mid 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Chance for showers late. High: Mid 50s.

