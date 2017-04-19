× UConn investigating professor email that included link to pornography

STORRS — A UConn professor is being investigated for an email he allegedly sent to students that has since be scrutinized and shared all over the internet.

The class-wide email listed the standard homework assignment with what was supposed to be a helpful link. But instead, the link was to a pornography site featuring an 18-year-old woman.

UConn’s Spokesperson, Stephanie Reitz released the following statement regarding this incident:

“The university has been made aware of this matter and is in the process of reviewing it. It would be premature to draw any conclusions about what occurred until the university completes that review. We of course take the matter very seriously.”