Waterbury dominatrix accused of blackmailing client

WATERBURY — A Waterbury woman authorities say advertised dominatrix services online has been charged with extorting a man by threatening to release videos of the client unless he paid her off.

The Republican-American reports that Fatin Ann Ward is being held on $100,000 bond on charges of second-degree larceny, voyeurism with malice and disseminating voyeuristic materials.

Authorities say Ward and the Mount Kisco, New York, man made contact through Backpage.com.

He told police he paid Ward $250 for two sessions, but noticed she was using her phone during the second encounter. He says she threatened to post video online where his family and friends could find it.

The two negotiated payments of more than $5,000, and he paid more than half that before contacting police.

Ward denied the charges when interviewed by police.