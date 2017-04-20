2013: Former Pats player discusses local rivalry trash talk he had with Hernandez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- In June of 2013, Plainville native Niko Koutouvides of the New England Patriots caught up with FOX61's Rich Coppola to talk about his upcoming football camp and other topics, such as his Patriots' teammate and Bristol native, Aaron Hernandez.

"He's always talking about how Bristol would beat up on Plainville," said Koutouvides, who played with Hernandez in Super Bowl XLVI "You know at the time, I said 'I'm 10 years older than you.'" I would say at the time we would beat up on them, you know, a little rivalry talking back and forth."

Koutouvides added, "To have two guys, literally, you know, in two towns basically attached to each other is a neat deal."

Just over three weeks after the interview, Hernandez was arrested and charged with the killing Odin Lloyd. He would be found guilty of the murder of Loyd and was sentenced to life in jail without the possibility of parole. Hernandez would then stand on trial after he was charged with the double slaying that took place in 2012.

Hernandez was acquitted in the double slaying case where prosecutors said the incident was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub.

On Wednesday, Hernandez was found dead in his cell days after he was acquitted.