Acting director of Whiting Forensic placed on leave during abuse investigation

MIDDLETOWN — The acting director of the Whiting Forensic Division of Connecticut Valley Hospital has been placed in administrative leave until the results of an investigation into allegations of patient abuse are completed.

Connecticut Valley Hospital spokesperson Mary-Kate Mason confirmed that acting director Thomas Ward-McKinley was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into allegations of patient abuse. CVH officials will not comment any further due to the ongoing investigation process.

Earlier this month, eleven staff members were removed from their duties, pending investigation results.

The DMHAS would not provide specifics about what was reported or when the investigation began.

Whiting Forensic Division is a maximum security section of CVH in Middletown consisting of 106 maximum security beds and 141 enhanced security beds.

Whiting often serves people who have been found not guilty by reason of insanity for crimes including murder.

According to a spokesperson, if the allegations of abuse are proved true, employees can face discipline which can include dismissal from State Service.

