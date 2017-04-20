Bird watching an attraction on the CT River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HADDAM -- If you want to do bird watching the right way in Connecticut, you got to go where the birds are and they're a moving target on the Connecticut River.

“The reactions we get from guests," said Captain Mark Yuknat of CT River Expeditions. "They love it, and don’t know what kind of birds we have here.”

Larry Wagner remembers a time when there were no ospreys on the CT River and states the pollution was tremendous. Thanks to the clean water act years ago, the river is much cleaner and the eagles and osprey are back.

Now they’re up to about 45 eagle nests. A few times a week birders join Yuknow for a leisurely 10 knots tour from Haddam to Essex and back, with one goal in mind, to find ospreys and eagles.

It’s the end of the season for bald eagle watching after spending the last few months a long the river, they’re about to migrate north. The osprey's are ready for mating season.

Now, this is prime time for the ospreys coming back to the CT River after a long migration from South America. Now if they look familiar, it’s because they probably are.

They come back to the same nest they built, year after year, and, the male and female, they mate for life. So they’ll find their partner, after taking separate vacations and mate again.

They’ll be here till late August, after nesting season males will stay with the kids till September.