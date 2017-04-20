Camp Week Day 4: Programs revolving around animals teach children about nature, empathy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STONINGTON -- Farm Camp at Terra Firma Farm in Stonington brings kids back to nature and teaches them where food come from. The Dog Days of Summer program at Fidelco Guide Dogs in Bloomfield allows kids to work with pups and learn what it's like to be blind. Watch this interview with representatives from each camp to learn more about these unique programs.

Click here for information about the Dog Days of Summer program with Fidelco Guide Dogs.

Check out this link for info about Farm Camp at Terra Firma Farm in Stonington.