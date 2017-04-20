Attention Comcast/Xfinity Customers: FOX61 is moving from #1006 to #1061. Click here for more.

Camp Week Day 4: Programs revolving around animals teach children about nature, empathy

STONINGTON -- Farm Camp at Terra Firma Farm in Stonington brings kids back to nature and teaches them where food come from.  The Dog Days of Summer program at Fidelco Guide Dogs in Bloomfield allows kids to work with pups and learn what it's like to be blind.  Watch this interview with representatives from each camp to learn more about these unique programs.

