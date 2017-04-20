Chuckles, Lutz Children’s Museum’s star groundhog, has died

MANCHESTER — Chuckles, whose appearances every February 2 would prognosticate the remaining winter weather, has died according to The Lutz Children’s Museum.

The museum made the announcement on Thursday.

Chuckles arrived at the museum five years ago as an orphan. According to the museum, the groundhog had several chronic medical conditions which prevented her from being released into the wild.

Early on the morning of Groundhog Day in front of a crowded room, she would “whisper” her prediction about how long winter would last into the ear of Manchester’s mayor.

She was one of a long line of Chuckles, dating back decades.

The museum will conduct a search for a new groundhog but that may take several months.

