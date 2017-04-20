× Connecticut budget shows $19.7 million surplus for current year

HARTFORD — The state budget for the current fiscal year is in the black by almost $20 million according to the governor’s budget office, but next year’s shortfall is still projected at over a $1 billion.

Budget director Ben Barnes said in a letter to Kevin Lembo, State Comptroller, “We are projecting a $19.7 million operating surplus, down slightly from our estimate last month. This revision is due to minor changes in both revenue and expenditure projections.”

Barnes went on to detail savings and revenue expectations from specific departments. Budget estimates vary over time due to changes in state revenues and expenditures.

The state faces an estimated $1.7 billion deficit for the next fiscal year.