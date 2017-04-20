Double down on Daytrippers; The Zip and Sip Adventure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- There have been no shortage of zipping adventures on Daytrippers throughout the last decade.

Same goes for visits to breweries and vineyards.

So, in Middletown, they have combined the two; Zipping and Sipping and the experience they are offering guests -- 21 and older -- is the Zip and Sip Adventure. "We came up with it a few years ago on St. Patrick's Day," said Dan Jaskot, the GM of Empower Leadership Sports and Adventure Center.

Guests hit the expansive zip line course first, taking in the scenery and going over the edge for rides that are as high as 75 feet up and ride along over 600 feet. "You're taking in the forest from a really unique view, it's not just a normal day hike," Jaskot said. After tackling some of the more daunting zips and obstacles on course, the is a final course -- the one down the road at the Inn at Middletown. That's where the sipping starts.

Beer, wine, and appetizers are part of the deal at the restaurant called the Tavern at the Armory. Karin Carmichael, the manager at the Tavern said, "they provide the zip and we provide the sip." A bottle of wine or bucket of beer accompany a choice of appetizers -- all well deserved after landing on solid ground from the tree tops. Jascot said, "at the end of the day you get to go and relax and recharge the batteries and laugh about the stories up the road.

Empower is open Tuesdays through Sundays, usually well into December. Zip and Sip costs $59.50 plus tax and is open to 21 and over but Empower offers plenty of zipping programs for kids as well.

