Earth Day freebies, deals and sales

Posted 8:37 AM, April 20, 2017, by , Updated at 08:39AM, April 20, 2017

Earth as seen from a distance of one million miles by a NASA scientific camera aboard the Deep Space Climate Observatory spacecraft on July 6, 2015. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

HARTFORD — Earth Day is celebrated every year by more than a billion people in 192 countries around the world. Earth Day will be celebrated Saturday, April 22 and Earth Day is celebrated every April 22.

It was created in the United States to increase public awareness of environmental problems and is now celebrated around the world. Earth Day is credited with starting the environmental movement in the United States.

Many businesses are offering deals and freebies in honor of Earth Day. Here are just a few of the ways you can take advantage provided by Dealsplus.com;

Earth Day Freebies

IKEA will be having a free Sustainable Living Your Way event on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Other big-name stores like Walmart, Sears and Target are holding Earth Day sales.

And PaintCare is offering over 145 drop-off locations statewide for unwanted paint.

