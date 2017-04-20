× Fire marshal investigating fire at Bloomfield condo complex

BLOOMFIELD — The state and local fire marshals are investigating a fire at a condominium complex on Wintonbury Place in Bloomfield Thursday morning.

Blue Hills Fire Chief Robert Farmer said the fire broke out just after 5:30 a.m. when they got a call of smoke coming inside an apartment.

He said when firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke throughout the basement, and first and second floors.

All of the occupants were out of the apartment when firefighters arrived, said Farmer, and they evacuated all of the adjoining apartments, as well.

“We don’t know the cause and origin at this particular time,” said Farmer, “But we have a fire marshal’s office and also the state fire marshal coming out for an investigation.”

Farmer said it took about 20 minutes to put out the fire.

“We called in mutual aid from the town of Windsor and we also had Bloomfield Center Fire District respond for assistance,” said Farmer.

The building department was coming to the scene to investigate and to see if the apartment is safe, but there was smoke damage throughout, according to Farmer.