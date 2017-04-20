× Former Manchester library aide accused of having sex with 13-year-old

MANCHESTER — A former Avon and Manchester library worker was accused of having a long term sexual relationship with an 13-year-old girl.

Timothy Guay was charged Thursday with sexual assault and risk of injury to children.

The victim, now 22 years old, recently came forward after participating in therapy.

She says she met Guay at a teen night at Mary Cheney library in Manchester more than a decade ago, when she was just 11 years old.

She says they carried on a sexual relationship from the time she was 13 and he was 23.

Guay was fired from his most recent job at Avon Library when these allegations surfaced.