Hamden issues Silver Alert for missing baby

HAMDEN — Hamden police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing baby.

Police said Kaleb Christensen, five-months-old, has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 20 pounds and 24 inches. There was no clothing description available.

Police said they did not believe the baby was in danger, but the mother and the child have not been seen in several days. Police hoped someone would alert them to the pair’s whereabouts.

No picture was available.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

