Police taking closer look at Aaron Hernandez’s death

BOSTON — Aaron Hernandez's death in prison — just days after the former NFL star was cleared of additional murder charges — remains shrouded in mystery.

Authorities offered few answers after the 27-year-old Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts. He was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

His death came hours before his former New England Patriots teammates visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. Hernandez died five days after a jury acquitted him in the 2012 shooting deaths of two men whom prosecutors alleged he gunned down after one accidentally spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub.

The Department of Corrections said state police would be conducting an investigation.

The question into why Hernandez would end his own life may always go unanswered.

It was just after 3 a.m. Wednesday when corrections officers found Hernandez hanging from a bed sheet.

No suicide note was left, but sources told FOX25 that “John 3:16” was written on his forehead and the wall of his prison cell.

The Bible passage reads: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

State police spent the day gathering evidence from the cell, reviewing surveillance video and speaking with prison staff.