Malloy appoints former Obama administration official as new commissioner

HARTFORD -- Governor Malloy announced the appointment of a new commissioner Wednesday and he's coming straight from Washington.

David Wilkinson, who previously worked under former President Barack Obama, will serve as commissioner of the Office of Early Childhood.

He previously served as the director of the White House Office of Social Innovation and Civic Participation.

"I see many parallels between this administration and Malloy's administration and his team and the president and the administration and his team, and so I know we can get a lot done," said Wilkinson.

He's originally from Virginia, but said he is now proud to call Hartford home.

Wilkinson also says he's ready to tackle challenges facing the state agency including federal changes and a tightening state budget.