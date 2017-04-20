× Police investigating after body found in Bridgeport park

BRIDGEPORT — A man was found dead as a result of an early morning shooting in Bridgeport.

Police said the shooting occurred at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of 202 State Street, between Main Street and Broad Street.

Police said several gunshots were fired there, and Max Antoine, 33 was hit. He collapsed in the middle of McLevy Park and was pronounced dead at the scene. Antoine sustained at least one gunshot wound to the torso, according to police.

Police said they have been interviewing witnesses and going over evidence taken from the area. They ask that any person with information about this crime call them at 203-576-TIPS (8477).