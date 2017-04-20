Rainy night with temps in the 50s; more rain Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another round of rain moves in late Thursday night into Friday morning. Don't be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder first thing Friday.

Friday will be cooler and mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s. Overall, we are not expecting a lot of rain with a half an inch or less statewide.

Saturday will be drier and brighter with highs in the 60s. Sunday may be cooler with the chance for rain in the afternoon as a storm grazes us from the south, passing off the coast of the Carolinas. It's been trending a bit further south, and if it continues to do so, we'd be in for a decent afternoon on Sunday.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Cloudy, a few showers. Heavier rain by morning. Lows around 50.

Friday: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain (wettest in the morning). High: upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Chance for showers late. High: Mid 50s.

