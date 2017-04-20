Scattered showers and cloudy skies Thursday, more rain Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It isn't the most beautiful morning out there, as we have a few scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies. Much of the ground is wet out there, but we will likely make some improvements this afternoon. Later today, clouds will break for some sun and temperatures will rebound quickly, rising into the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Another round of rain moves in late Thursday night into Friday morning. Don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder first thing Friday. Friday will be cooler and mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Overall we are not expecting a lot of rain with a half an inch or less statewide.

Saturday will be drier and brighter with highs in the 60s. Sunday will be cooler with the chance for rain in the afternoon as a storm grazes us from the south, passing off the coast of the Carolinas.

Forecast Details:

Today: Morning clouds, slight chance for a shower. Clouds break for some sun in the afternoon. Mild! High: 65-70.

Tonight: Cloudy, a few showers. Heavier rain by morning. Lows around 50.

Friday: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain (wettest in the morning). High: upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Chance for showers late. High: Mid 50s.

