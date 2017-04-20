UConn creates website advertising West Hartford campus

WEST HARTFORD — The deadline for the town of West Hartford to buy the UConn campus is looming.

The university created a website advertising the sale to possible buyers.

The site gives descriptions of each building on site, an aerial map of the 58 acre campus and information about zoning laws in the town.

The West Hartford City Council did approve the purchase of UConn’s campus located on Trout Brook Drive and Asylum Avenue. But according to the Hartford Courant, they have until May 1 to take action.

The West Hartford campus will move to a new downtown Hartford location this summer.