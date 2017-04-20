× Woman taken to hospital after Seymour house fire

SEYMOUR — A woman sustained minor burn injuries in a fire at a four-family house in Seymour Thursday morning.

Seymour Fire Chief Michael Lombardi said his department got the call at about 12:45 a.m. for a structure fire with occupants trapped inside at 165 West St.

He said when firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the rear and one side of the house.

“Firefighters made an aggressive attack trying to get to every floor,” Lombardi said. “All occupants were taken out.”

“We had no firefighter injuries,” he said. “The only injury was one occupant and I believe she sustained minor burns.”

“She was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. I do not know her condition at this time,” said Lombardi. “I don’t think it is serious.”

“There were some animals inside,” he said. “We were also able to get all of the animals out.”

The families were displaced but the Red Cross had been contacted.

“Some are staying with family,” said Lombardi. ” Others are going to find shelter at the Red Cross.”

Mutual aid came from the Oxford Rapid Intervention Team, and Beacon Falls provided citywide coverage.