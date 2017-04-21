× Aaron Hernandez’s body to be transferred to Connecticut funeral home Saturday

HARTFORD — The body of former New England Patriots star and Bristol native, Aaron Hernandez, will be transferred to a Connecticut funeral home Saturday.

The transfer of Hernandez’s body comes a day after Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Henry Nields performed an autopsy and concluded that the manner of death was suicide.

Earlier Thursday, Hernandez’s laywer Jose Baez said the medical examiner was “illegally” keeping his brain.

Hernandez was found dead in his cell Wednesday morning, five days after a jury acquitted him in the 2012 shooting deaths of two men whom prosecutors alleged he gunned down after one accidentally spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub. He was already serving a life sentence for the murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez was locked in his cell about 8 p.m. Tuesday and no one entered the cell until a correction officer observed him at 3:03 a.m. and forced his way through the door, the DA said. Investigators said they found three hand-written notes next to a Bible in the cell.